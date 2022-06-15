Senior (LON:SNR) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.66) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 149 ($1.81).

SNR opened at GBX 125.05 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Senior has a one year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.17. The company has a market capitalization of £524.48 million and a PE ratio of 21.94.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

