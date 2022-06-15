Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 149 ($1.81).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.66) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £515.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.17.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

