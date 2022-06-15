Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 149 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 149 ($1.81).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.66) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

LON:SNR opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £515.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.17.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

