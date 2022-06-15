Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. 25,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 88,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The company has a market cap of $59.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

