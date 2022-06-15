Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.76. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $38.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38,185.05%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

