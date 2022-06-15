SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CEO Qichao Hu Acquires 25,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SES traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 696,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,597. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

