SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $108,241.77 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SES traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 696,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,597. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73.

Get SES AI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $30,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.