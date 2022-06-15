Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severfield stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a market capitalization of £195.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.29. Severfield has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.84 ($1.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.55.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

