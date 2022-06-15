Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SFR stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Severfield has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.84 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.29.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

