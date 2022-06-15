Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SFR stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Severfield has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.84 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.29.
Severfield Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.