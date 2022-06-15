Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.38

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.38 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.36 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,258,273 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.49 million and a P/E ratio of -18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

