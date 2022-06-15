Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Update

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 647,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Wednesday. 12,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

