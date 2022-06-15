Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 7.7%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 57,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,766,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

