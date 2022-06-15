Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $722.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.