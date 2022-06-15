Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded up C$6.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$399.79. 42,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,894. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$386.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of C$50.43 billion and a PE ratio of 221.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$549.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$999.49.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 228 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$500.14, for a total value of C$114,031.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at C$1,758,487.67. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 109 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$518.01, for a total transaction of C$56,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,635,563.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 851 shares of company stock worth $398,195.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

