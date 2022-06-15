Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
DSCV stock opened at GBX 696 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 647 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.46). The firm has a market cap of £664.37 million and a P/E ratio of 50.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 836.31.
About discoverIE Group (Get Rating)
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
Read More
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.