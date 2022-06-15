Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 696 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 647 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.46). The firm has a market cap of £664.37 million and a P/E ratio of 50.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 836.31.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($42,056.07). Also, insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.79), for a total value of £385,770.21 ($468,224.55).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

