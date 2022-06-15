Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,284 ($15.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £506.19 million and a P/E ratio of 36.27. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($35.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,276.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.12.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

