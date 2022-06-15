Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).
Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,284 ($15.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £506.19 million and a P/E ratio of 36.27. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($35.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,276.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.12.
About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
Read More
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.