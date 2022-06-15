Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

PAG opened at GBX 505 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 489.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 521.17. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 619 ($7.51).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £1,126,004.32 ($1,366,675.96). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,547.02 ($22,511.25).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

