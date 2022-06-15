Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Increases By 44.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of KRKR stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.85.

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

