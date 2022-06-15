Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Declines By 22.1%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

ASO stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

