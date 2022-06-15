Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Drops By 25.0%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Agile Group stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $77.55.
Agile Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Group (AGPYY)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.