Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Drops By 25.0%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Agile Group stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Agile Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

