Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Grows By 35.9%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,925 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. 385,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,835. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

