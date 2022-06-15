Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Declines By 26.0%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $342.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.63. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.