Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Declines By 25.5%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AMAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.