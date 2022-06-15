Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Increases By 35.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.
Shares of AU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,986. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
