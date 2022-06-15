Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Drops By 25.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.69%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.