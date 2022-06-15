Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expands By 46.9%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 634,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.