Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Grows By 40.1%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

