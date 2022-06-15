Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 26.1%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTGGF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. Bitcoin Group has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

About Bitcoin Group (Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

