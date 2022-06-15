Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 26.1%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BTGGF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. Bitcoin Group has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.
About Bitcoin Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitcoin Group (BTGGF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.