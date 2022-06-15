Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Rises By 41.7%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

