Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Increases By 41.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

MUE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,129. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

