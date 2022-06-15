Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Declines By 27.3%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BWC stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $8,492,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

