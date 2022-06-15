Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 40.7%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 141,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.