Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Decreases By 22.6%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 million and a PE ratio of 610.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 386,115 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 506,215 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.