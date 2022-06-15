Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Decreases By 27.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,009,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,389,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 720.8 days.
Brambles stock remained flat at $$7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brambles has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.
About Brambles (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brambles (BMBLF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.