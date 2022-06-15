Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Decreases By 27.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,009,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,389,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 720.8 days.

Brambles stock remained flat at $$7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brambles has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.