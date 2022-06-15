Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Increases By 40.3%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.39%.

About Brookfield Property Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.