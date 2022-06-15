Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Increases By 40.3%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.39%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

