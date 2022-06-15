Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Expands By 35.4%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRMW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

