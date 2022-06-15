Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Drops By 24.6%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CRXTW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

