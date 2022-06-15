Short Interest in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Decreases By 22.1%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CLAS opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Class Acceleration has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Class Acceleration by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,254 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Class Acceleration by 4.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Class Acceleration by 80.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

