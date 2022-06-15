Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Drops By 24.7%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

