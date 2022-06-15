Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rises By 38.8%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 440,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,768,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,913,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

