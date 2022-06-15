Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Decreases By 22.9%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 248,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.