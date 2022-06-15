Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 40.2%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 1,035,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
