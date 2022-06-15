Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 27.1%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 921.0 days.

Shares of CEVMF remained flat at $$54.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

