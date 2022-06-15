Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 27.1%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 921.0 days.
Shares of CEVMF remained flat at $$54.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.
