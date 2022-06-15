Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Drops By 27.9%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DatChat stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. DatChat has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DatChat by 96.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DatChat by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

