Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Rises By 52.9%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NYSE DDL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 28,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,055. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

