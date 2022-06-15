Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Decreases By 21.5%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,312.0 days.
Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DCYHF)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.