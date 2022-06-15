Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rises By 41.7%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on DNBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DNB Markets cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.44.

DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 367,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,414. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

