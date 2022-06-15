Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Drops By 22.7%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 553.5 days.
OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.
Dufry Company Profile (Get Rating)
