Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Drops By 22.7%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 553.5 days.

OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

