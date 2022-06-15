Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Drops By 22.2%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,542,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 1,983,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 314.7 days.

ECNCF stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECNCF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

