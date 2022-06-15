Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Grows By 41.3%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FNHC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FedNat in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

